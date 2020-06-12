Gerald John Crowell, Jr.Hubertus - Gerald John Crowell, Jr. age 87 died peacefully June 10, 2020. Gerald was born April 12, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald Sr. and Vera Crowell. He served in the United Navy in Naval Aviation from 1952 to 1956 and followed with 4 years reserves. He worked for Western Electric for 30 years. He enjoyed HO trains as a hobby. After his retirement Jerry was involved for many years in wood working handcrafting many pieces of furniture and craft items. He was a member of St. Gabriel Parish for 51 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.Gerald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores, daughter Julie (Todd) Gaulke, sons Michael and Thomas (Lynn) and grandchildren Nicholas and Andrew Gaulke and Elaine and Samuel Crowell and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet.His family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff at Ellen's Home and Hospice nurse, Stacy who assisted with the emotional care during his last few days.Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave in Menomonee Falls from 10AM until 12Noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1PM at St. Gabriel Parish, 1200 St. Gab Way in Hubertus, followed by burial at St. Hubert's Church Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Gabriel parish are appreciated.