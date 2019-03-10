|
Kardach, Gerald Born May 21, 1933 in Stevens Point and went into Gods loving arms on March 6, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband and best friend of Carol (Groshek) for 66 years. Loving father of Belinda (Wayne) Copus, Elizabeth (Dave) Grubba, Angela Kardach (friend Kate) and the late Joseph Kardach. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, his twin brother John Kardach and two nephews. Preceded in death by his parents William and Lillian Kardach, sisters Elizabeth and Dorothy, brothers Joseph and Eddie. Jerry was a business owner of Videosonics and Video Emporium of Cudahy, the first dealer in the Midwest to sell Panasonic Beta recorders. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was an instructor at the South Milwaukee High School Audio Video Dept. Jerry was an usher for many years at Divine Mercy Church. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Business. He owned and operated Innovators Co. Jerry had a number of problem solving inventions with 9 patents. His pride and joy was his latest invention now selling worldwide through Amazon, his Universal Flat Screen TV shelf. Jerry was a world traveler with his wife, going to Japan, Hawaii, Italy, Spain and Africa as well as many states coast to coast. The most memorable trip of his life was the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington DC on May 21, 2017 (his birthday). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry Kardach can be sent to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Inc. (PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052) or online to starsandstripeshonorflight.org. Jerry had a full life and touched many lives, he will be deeply missed. Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Luke's South Shore. You made his last days comfortable and peaceful. Memorial visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, March 14 from 4 to 6 PM with Mass at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019