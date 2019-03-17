Services
Gerald "Jerry" Knepper

Knepper, Gerald "Jerry" Died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 12 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Francine (nee Lusardi). Dear dad of Dennis, Patti (Jeff) Piotrowski, David, Tammy (Michael) and Chad. Proud grandpa of Cassie, Amie, Angela (Jack), Preston and Sloane. Brother of Richard (girlfriend - Donna). Preceded in death by his siblings Florence, Edward, Margaret, Evelyn, Herbert, Dorothy, Ruth, Roland and Lois. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was a retiree of the 440th Airlift Wing, a member of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM and Tripoli Shrine and was a veteran of the US Air Force serving in the Korean War. Memorial Gathering Monday, March 18, 2019 at BAY VIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2772 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, from 10AM to 11AM. Masonic Services under the auspices of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM at 11AM followed by religious services Inurnment and military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
