Gerald L. "Jerry" Egle
Gerald L. "Jerry" Egle

Sussex - Born into eternal life on August 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Joyce for 64 years, loving dad of Mary (Robert) Fourness, proud grandpa of Dan (Alyssa) and Jake and proud great-grandfather of Jasper. He is also survived by his siblings Kathleen (Kenneth) Dellemann, John (Elaine) Egle and Rita (Lester) Buehler, other relatives and friends.

Jerry was a glazier for 40 years, working on many well-known buildings in the Milwaukee area. He was a talented wood worker and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish with his grandsons, giving them their love of the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries and places in the US with Joyce. Jerry was an accomplished skier, earning national numbers as a senior ski patroller.

Both he and Joyce valued family, maintaining close contact with their extended relations and hosted many holiday parties at their home. Good friends were also treated like family.

Visitation at FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls Friday, August 21 from 9:30 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials will be directed to local hospice organizations.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
