Gerald L. "Jerry" Mutza
Gerald "Jerry" L. Mutza

Muskego - Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at age 79. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betty of 53 years; his children Mike (Mary) Mutza, Brad (Angie) Mutza, Deborah (Kelly) Conyers, and Holly (Mike) Belcaster; his grandchildren Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan, Max, Tori (Nick) Hill, Madison, Colin, Ian, Quinn, Megan, Reese, and Brennan; and his great grandchild Ava. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation is from 3:00-4:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI, 53103. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph Parish, Big Bend, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:45 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
05:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
September 26, 2020
I am truly sorry for the loss You have my deepest condolences. I have many fond memories of the various times when I was young at our family gatherings. He was a very unique and special person. Again my condolences to you Betty and to my cousins and spouses grandchildren and great grandchild ❤
Kathleen Wojciechowski
Family
