Gerald "Jerry" L. MutzaMuskego - Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at age 79. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betty of 53 years; his children Mike (Mary) Mutza, Brad (Angie) Mutza, Deborah (Kelly) Conyers, and Holly (Mike) Belcaster; his grandchildren Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan, Max, Tori (Nick) Hill, Madison, Colin, Ian, Quinn, Megan, Reese, and Brennan; and his great grandchild Ava. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation is from 3:00-4:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI, 53103. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph Parish, Big Bend, WI.