1/
Gerald L. Priesgen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Priesgen

Town of Rubicon - "Butch" age 70, went home to Heaven Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Son of the late Vanilda (nee Moser) and Eugene, Sr.; beloved husband of Betty (nee Multhauf); loving father of Troy and the late Jessica; loving brother of Darlene (Dale) Grinwald, Eugene Jr. (friend, Cindy), Janet (the late Nick) Klink, and Jeffery, and the late Ronald. Further survived by many treasured relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial: 4PM, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road, Rubicon, WI 53078) with Visitation prior from 2-3:45PM. Interment in St. John C.C. Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shimon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved