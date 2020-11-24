Gerald L. PriesgenTown of Rubicon - "Butch" age 70, went home to Heaven Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Son of the late Vanilda (nee Moser) and Eugene, Sr.; beloved husband of Betty (nee Multhauf); loving father of Troy and the late Jessica; loving brother of Darlene (Dale) Grinwald, Eugene Jr. (friend, Cindy), Janet (the late Nick) Klink, and Jeffery, and the late Ronald. Further survived by many treasured relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial: 4PM, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road, Rubicon, WI 53078) with Visitation prior from 2-3:45PM. Interment in St. John C.C. Cemetery.