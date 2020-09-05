Gerald L. Schertz "Jerry"Found peace Sep. 2, 2020 at age 82 years. Preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Isabel Schertz and his beloved friend Betty. Dear brother of Jean Ann (Richard) Hermann, John (the late Jean) Schertz and James (Nancy) Schertz. Special uncle to 9 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Tues. Sep. 8, 2020, from 11:30am until the time of services at 1:30pm, all at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.Special thanks to the many caregivers at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and to the staff at Clifton Court.