Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Chapel
3833 N Maryland Avenue
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Chapel
3833 N Maryland Avenue
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. "Jerry" Zimmerman Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. "Jerry" Zimmerman Sr. Notice
Gerald "Jerry" L. Zimmerman, Sr.

Milwaukee - Was born June 20, 1936 to Carol H. (Nee Goldberg) Zimmerman in Milwaukee, WI. He died at age 83 on February 17, 2020 in Mequon, WI. Jerry enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1954 eventually making Master Sargent E7. In 1961, he was ordered to Active Duty with the 32nd Infantry Division and promoted to Warrant Officer 1. After 24 years in service to his country and the State of Wisconsin, he retired as Chief Warrant Officer 4 on March 1, 1978. In 1962, Jerry began his career as a State Farm Insurance Agent, eventually running his own office on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood, WI. He retired in 1999, after 37 years. For 65 years he was active in his church, Luther Memorial Chapel, serving in various roles.

He married his beloved Marie A. Zimmerman (Jacquet) on June 5, 1957 and the two of them enjoyed many adventures together over the next 63 years. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol H. Zimmerman, dear aunt and uncle Wilfrid and Helen (Goldberg) Flood, infant twin daughter and son, Stephen and Stephany. He is survived by his wife Marie A. Zimmerman, son Gerald "Jerry" (Steffany) L. Zimmerman, Jr. and their son, Zachary Zimmerman, daughter Wendy M. (David Delcourt) Zimmerman, and many more family and friends.

Visitation will be at Luther Memorial Chapel, 3833 N Maryland Avenue, Shorewood, WI on Saturday, February 22 from 9:00-11:00, with service at 11:00. Memorials to his church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline