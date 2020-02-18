|
Gerald "Jerry" L. Zimmerman, Sr.
Milwaukee - Was born June 20, 1936 to Carol H. (Nee Goldberg) Zimmerman in Milwaukee, WI. He died at age 83 on February 17, 2020 in Mequon, WI. Jerry enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1954 eventually making Master Sargent E7. In 1961, he was ordered to Active Duty with the 32nd Infantry Division and promoted to Warrant Officer 1. After 24 years in service to his country and the State of Wisconsin, he retired as Chief Warrant Officer 4 on March 1, 1978. In 1962, Jerry began his career as a State Farm Insurance Agent, eventually running his own office on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood, WI. He retired in 1999, after 37 years. For 65 years he was active in his church, Luther Memorial Chapel, serving in various roles.
He married his beloved Marie A. Zimmerman (Jacquet) on June 5, 1957 and the two of them enjoyed many adventures together over the next 63 years. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol H. Zimmerman, dear aunt and uncle Wilfrid and Helen (Goldberg) Flood, infant twin daughter and son, Stephen and Stephany. He is survived by his wife Marie A. Zimmerman, son Gerald "Jerry" (Steffany) L. Zimmerman, Jr. and their son, Zachary Zimmerman, daughter Wendy M. (David Delcourt) Zimmerman, and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be at Luther Memorial Chapel, 3833 N Maryland Avenue, Shorewood, WI on Saturday, February 22 from 9:00-11:00, with service at 11:00. Memorials to his church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020