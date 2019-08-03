Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Loebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Gerry" Loebel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Gerry" Loebel Notice
Loebel, Gerald "Gerry" Passed away on Sunday, July 28th, at the age of 76. Proud dad of Todd (Holly), Chad (Katrina), and Troy (Stacy). Loving grandpa of Tyler, Dawson, Braden, Tegan, Zade, Taylor, Ava, Lola, and Ava. Significant other of Sue Holcomb. Proud uncle of Dale and great-uncle of Kate and Ryan. Former spouse and dear friend of Sandra Loebel. Godfather of Scott Byrnes. Will also be missed by Kim and Nick. Preceded in death by his parents Maury and Kathy, and his brother Ron. Longtime and proud Mason at South Shore Lodge #3, and was a member of Tripoli Shrine. An entrepreneur to the end. Politically involved and quietly philanthropic. Gerry enjoyed hunting, golf, traveling, adventure, and experiencing new places. More than anything he loved his friends and family, especially his grandkids. Memorial visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. 84th St, on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 12PM-3PM, followed by a memorial service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions please consider donating to .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline