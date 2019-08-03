|
Loebel, Gerald "Gerry" Passed away on Sunday, July 28th, at the age of 76. Proud dad of Todd (Holly), Chad (Katrina), and Troy (Stacy). Loving grandpa of Tyler, Dawson, Braden, Tegan, Zade, Taylor, Ava, Lola, and Ava. Significant other of Sue Holcomb. Proud uncle of Dale and great-uncle of Kate and Ryan. Former spouse and dear friend of Sandra Loebel. Godfather of Scott Byrnes. Will also be missed by Kim and Nick. Preceded in death by his parents Maury and Kathy, and his brother Ron. Longtime and proud Mason at South Shore Lodge #3, and was a member of Tripoli Shrine. An entrepreneur to the end. Politically involved and quietly philanthropic. Gerry enjoyed hunting, golf, traveling, adventure, and experiencing new places. More than anything he loved his friends and family, especially his grandkids. Memorial visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. 84th St, on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 12PM-3PM, followed by a memorial service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions please consider donating to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019