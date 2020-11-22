Gerald "Jerry" M. Arneson
Brookfield - Surrounded by his family, Jerry lost his battle with COVID on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the young age of 61. He leaves behind his wife, best friend and soulmate of 35 years, Diane (nee Birch). Jerry was so very proud of his children; son and 3rd daughter, Stephen & Dr. Michelle; daughter and 2nd son, Michelle & Ryan Gutknecht, and daughter Jennifer. Proudest grandpa of his little buddies, Joshua and Lucas. We can't forget the 5 grand-pups too! He was the favorite son-in-law of Thomas & Barbara Birch. Jerry is also survived by 4 brothers and their spouses, one sister; 4 brother-in-law's and their spouses; many in both extended families and more friends than he ever would have imagined. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Vern & RoseMary Arneson, brother-in-law, David Gehrke and nephew Kyle Arneson.
Jerry's love for classic cars was undeniable and 2nd only to his love for his family. He was so excited about his newest purchase, a '55 Chevy Bel Air.
Jerry's entire 42 year career at Eaton Cutler-Hammer was spent providing customer service of the highest level. His knowledge of so many product lines amazed anyone who came in contact with him. Crane Control will never be the same without "The Legend".
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, especially the ICU staff, for their compassion and dedication to making Jerry and the family as comfortable as possible.
Visitation 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center St, Wauwatosa on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Due to the nature of Jerry's illness, we feel we must follow the guidelines for the safety of all he has left behind. We will hold a party celebrating Jerry's life in 2021, when it is safer to have a large gathering.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in his name. Jerry truly felt flowers are a waste of money.
Jerry was a simple man who enjoyed life's simple pleasures. One of his favorite activities was sitting in his recliner with a vodka gimlet or a beer, watching sports on TV, surrounded by family and friends. Please always remember that Jerry was a nice guy.