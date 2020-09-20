Gerald M. "Jerry" GambateseBrookfield - Passed away peacefully with his wife of 54 years, Susan (Nee Hebert) by his side on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Proud dad of Jerry (Tiffany), Tag (Tracey), and Jill (John) Baader. Fun Grampie of Michael, Gigi, Sal, Francesca, Giovanni, Soffia, Dominic and GianPaul. Great Grampie of Evy Rose and Elijah. Best friend of Lucy. Dear son of George and Olympia. Also loved by other relatives and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 10AM-12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial appreciated to the Elmbrook Humane Society.Jerry loved all sports, Italian food and fine wine. He was athletic and even played as an offensive lineman in the 1960 Sun Bowl. Jerry's favorite pastime was fishing, but he also loved to golf. Always a beach bum at heart, Jerry spent his winters in Naples, FL with Susan, enjoying warm days and good friends. The Brewers, Bucks, and Packers were his passion, yet his most favorite teams were any that his children or grandchildren played for.Jerry will be greatly missed, but he will live on in the hearts of many, always.