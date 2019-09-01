|
Gerald M. Holzhauer
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 29, 2019, age 80 years.
Beloved husband of Christine (nee Vannucci). Loving father of John Holzhauer, Kenneth (Ronni) Holzhauer, Nancy (Joseph) Mantyh, Mary Frances Holzhauer, Timothy (Amy) Holzhauer and Carrie (James) Baginski. Dear brother of James (Deborah), the late Richard and the late Marianne Holzhauer. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church (830 Veterans Way, Mukwonago) 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Retired employee of Procter & Gamble. Active member of the Moose Lodge # 1057, Knights of Columbus Albert Cardinal Meyer Assembly #1304, the Ambassadors of Harmony Chorus, and former trustee, treasurer and parish council member at St. James Church and St. Joseph's Church, Big Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019