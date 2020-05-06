Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald M. Rekowski



Franklin - Found peace on Friday, May 1, 2020, age 61, and reunited with his wife Debra. Loving father of Danielle, Samantha, Victoria and Frank. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store