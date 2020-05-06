Gerald M. Rekowski
Gerald M. Rekowski

Franklin - Found peace on Friday, May 1, 2020, age 61, and reunited with his wife Debra. Loving father of Danielle, Samantha, Victoria and Frank. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
