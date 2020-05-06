Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Gerald M. Rekowski
Franklin - Found peace on Friday, May 1, 2020, age 61, and reunited with his wife Debra. Loving father of Danielle, Samantha, Victoria and Frank. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Franklin - Found peace on Friday, May 1, 2020, age 61, and reunited with his wife Debra. Loving father of Danielle, Samantha, Victoria and Frank. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.