Mikula, Gerald Mikula, Gerald (Gerry) passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019. Age 87. Loving father of Jacquelyn (Kaveh) Someah, Gail (Paul) Oberhart, Linda Kaufert, and Steven, Chris and Michael Mikula. Adored grandfather of Misty (Robert) Garrison and beloved "Grandpa Cherry" of Benjamin Someah. Proud great-grandfather of Lucas Garrison. Dear brother of Gloria (the late John Tzoumis), and the late Donald and Robert Mikula. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Alois and mother Julia (nee Hintz) Mikula. Further survived by his dear beloved companion Rosemary Raimann and family and the rest of the VMP community. Gerry was a graduate of Pulaski High School. He was a true patriot and Army Veteran who proudly served during the Korean Conflict. He was a machinist by trade and worked at the Allen-Bradley Co and later as a purchaser at Flambeau Paper. He also served as a local politician in the Town of Sherman. Of late, he was an active volunteer in his retirement community and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gerry was an avid reader, a tried and true Packer, Badger and Brewer fan, and loved the great outdoors especially fishing. He spent his final days fishing at the lake hoping to catch the big one. He will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the Honor Flight. To leave an online condolence visit mlakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019