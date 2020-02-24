|
Gerald "Jerry" Neuburg
Grafton - Went home on February 23rd 2020. Born July 19th 1943 to Lawrence and Margaret (née Berner) Neuburg. Beloved husband of the late Karen(nee Grunwald). Devoted, loving father and best friend to Sarah (Mike) Eisentraut. Dad and Grandpa to his four legged friends, Fritz and Herbie Neuburg, and Moose and Joey Eisentraut. Further survived by Brother, Lawrence (Pamela) Neuburg. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Chad (Rita) Neuburg, Amy (Brian) Johannes, Jennifer (Ralph) Kraussel and Steven Grunwald. Also survived by longtime best friends, Tom Jarmuz, Gary Catalano, Dennis Aide, Chris Chenery, Jack Chenery, Rick Karlson, and Danny "Slick" Miller.
Always full of wisdom and a funny comeback, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Known for growing some of the tastiest tomatoes and beautiful perennials, one could say he even had a little bit of a green thumb.
Jerry was about as "strong willed" as they come, but anyone who knows him, also knew he had a heart of gold. He will live on in the hearts and minds of all of us for many, many years to come.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has taken time to help us thru this seemingly short, but difficult journey: Jean "Beaner" Piepenburg, David and Crystal Gorke, Dr. David King, Dr. Meena Bedi, Dr. John Charlson, LeeAnn Essig, the entire staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and many other close friends and family.
Memorial visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 from 1PM - 3PM with a eulogy at 3:00PM. In Lieu of flowers- donations to the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Sarcoma and Skeletal Tumor program are appreciated.
And remember- "It doesn't cost any more to be nice."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020