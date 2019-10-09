Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 449
3245 N 124th St
Brookfield, WI
Gerald "Jerry" Newhauser


1949 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Newhauser Notice
Gerald "Jerry" Newhauser

Wauwatosa - Gerald "Jerry" Newhauser, 69, of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Packwaukee, WI.

The memorial service will be held from 12:00-4:00pm on October 20, 2019 at the American Legion Post 449, 3245 N 124th St, Brookfield, WI.

Jerry was born in Milwaukee on October 5, 1949. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and continued on to receive an Associate Degree from Waukesha Technical College.

Jerry worked as a welder for Comet Inc for over 30 years. He enjoyed many outdoor activities and fixing everything.

Jerry is survived by his partner in life Sara Jewell, brothers Dennis, Phillip, and Randy, children Gerald (Lori) Newhauser Jr and Victoria (Tommy) Glodowski, Donald Jewell, Jamie Jewell, and other family and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bertha Newhauser, along with brothers Mark, Joseph, and John, and Scott Jewell.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
