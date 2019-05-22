Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Gerald "Jerry" Phillips

Gerald "Jerry" Phillips Notice
Phillips, Gerald "Jerry" Passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 80 in Centralia, Illinois after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Phillips and brother, John Jr. He is survived by his beloved sister, Gloria Joyce Perry of Milwaukee, his 3 children in Illinois, Susan, Jerry Jr., Joel, 4 children in Wisconsin, Laurie, Karen, Cheryl and Scott, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his companion, Dorothy Campbell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia, Illinois. Memorials and cards can sent to the family in care of Gloria Joyce Perry and sent to the funeral home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
