Gerald "Jerry" PowersJerry found peace with the Lord on November 6th, 2020 at the age of 83. He is reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Sylvia of 54 years. Loving dad of Douglas (Christine Grasch), Keith, Fr. Glenn, Steven, and Beth. Beloved grandpa of Amanda Mich (Michael Edgett), Tyler Mich, and Ryan Mich. Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers Don, Dale, William, Ric, and his daughter-in-law Lynette. Jerry will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.Jerry was a man of deep faith who traveled the world and greatly enjoyed life. His generosity is legendary; and, he provided all he could for his family and other societal and church causes. Each Holiday, Holyday, anniversary and birthday provided reason for great feasting! He proudly served his country in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. After military service Jerry was briefly employed at Allis Chalmers laboring at a metal lathe. Several years later he became a most valued co-business partner at Powers Goldsmith Shop at the invitation of his brother Dale who founded this local and nationally recognized store earlier in 1945. Jerry was considered a "jeweler's jeweler". He was an accomplished goldsmith, renowned designer and craftsman extraordinaire, producing many unique beautiful handcrafted items to last generations.Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm with a Vigil Service at 6:00pm. Please visit the Becker Ritter website to live stream Jerry's Vigil Service on Thursday evening. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.