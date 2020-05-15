Gerald R. Baraniak
Gerald R. Baraniak

Our Lord opened His arms and took Gerald Home unexpectedly on April 29, 2020, at the age of 64. Loving brother of Barbara. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leona Baraniak, brothers Jeffrey, Thomas, and Kurt Baraniak, and sister Donna (Don) Tischendorf. Dear uncle of Nicole and Angela Baraniak, Courtney Tischendorf, and the late Jason Galaszewski. Great uncle of Seth, Taylor, Ryder, Aaliyah, and Reed. Gerald will also be missed by other relatives and friends.

Jerry was a proud Marine Veteran. He loved God, family, and the simple pleasures in life. People mattered to him, not things. His heart was enormous.

A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date, with his cousin Fr. Jim Baraniak presiding.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
