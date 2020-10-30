Gerald R. "Gerry" Narus Jr.Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life October 28, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Beverly for 48 years. Loving dad of Gerald III (Gwen) Narus, Michael (Debbie) Narus and Renee Narus. Dear grandpa of Jacob, Kate and Adam. Brother of Pauline (Bruce) Henry and Pamela (the late Casey) Dominiak. Uncle of Jason Henry and Martin Dominiak. Further survived by other family and friends. Gerry was a scout master for many years at St. Catherine's. Memorial services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Catherine's Catholic Church 5101 W. Center St. Visitation Monday at St. Catherine's 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Catholic Charities Adult Day Care.