Gerald "Rawhide" "Jerry" Berreth

Gerald "Rawhide" "Jerry" Berreth Notice
Berreth, Gerald "Jerry" "Rawhide" Of Cudahy. Found peace on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Brezinski) for 28 years. Loving father of the late Geraldine (the late Michael) Maynard, Vincent Berreth, and Melonie (Jim) Plimpton. Dear stepdad of Glenn (Susan) Horozewski, Brian (Ghennel) Horozewski, and Kevin (Yvette) Horozewski. Bubba and Grandpa of 16 grandchildren and 8 1/2 great-grandchildren. Jerry is also loved and will be missed by 7 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by 2 sisters. Jerry was a retiree of Pelton Casteel after 38 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at NATIVITY OF LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Concern appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1838919 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
