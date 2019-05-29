Rauch, Gerald Robert It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Gerald "Jerry" "Butch" Rauch on May 23, 2019 at the age of 70. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Rosemary, his brother Larry, special friend Jeanne "Angel" Kordus, and his son Jared. Survived by his beloved children Jason, Jeremy, Jamie, Joshua, and Jennifer. Loving brother of Gary, Barbara, Cherie Ann, Richard, Sara, Linda, Sandi, Cindy, Sharon, Terry, Perry, and Jay. Dear grandfather of Jared, Jonathan, and Jocelyn. Special friend of Linda Rauch. Gerald was a very hard and dedicated worker and also always put his children first. He found enjoyment in collecting coins and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Gerald defied the odds of not being expected to live a long life, but he fought battle after battle and found a fulfilling life. Gerald was known for having a good time, so in lieu of traditional services a celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Forever a fighter."



