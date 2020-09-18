1/1
Gerald S. Bodner
Gerald S. Bodner

Fox Point - Passed away September 16th, 2020 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Michelle "Mickie" (nee Zitron) for nearly 60 years. Loving father of William (Barbara), Daniel (Robin Haueter) and Jonathan (Lisa) Bodner. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Adam, Jessica and Elijah Bodner. Dear brother of the late Lawrence (Harriet) Bodner. Further survived by dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was a Big 10 Champion and an All-American in fencing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned his BS degree in Engineering. He was an inductee to the Milwaukee Jewish Community Center Sports Wall of Fame. Jerry also taught fencing at the JCC. He was a devoted Packer fan and classical music aficionado, an avid lover of Gilbert and Sullivan and of great opera. He was a formidable tennis player as well, playing with a regular group of "tennis buddies". A lover of life, family, and friends, Jerry will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service was held Friday, September 18th at Second Home Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorial contributions to the Leonard and Adeleen Tarkow Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o American Technion Society, Attn.: Joy P. Leff, Regional Director, 30 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1515, Chicago, IL 60602 (joy@ats.org) appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
