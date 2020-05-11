Gerald S. Kuras
Greendale - Born to eternal life May 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Kuras. Loving father of the late Rochelle Kuras. Dear brother of Dorothy Stys, and Delphine Burke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Alphonsus Parish. Private entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.