Gerald S. "Jerry" MichalowskiDied peacefully in his sleep June 24, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Loving husband of Gloria Najera for 41 wonderful years. Beloved father of Corrie (Wayne Bucholtz) Michalowski. Dear brother of Barbara (Ron) Danielski and Ron (Jean) Michalowski. Further survived by his special nephews Steve (Kathy) Vasquez and Jesus (Jo) Vasquez, many other relatives and friends.Jerry was born in 1951 and resided in the Milwaukee area until fulfilling his dream in 2000 and moving to his lake house in Florence, WI. Jerry was a long time employee of Boston Store where he met his wife Gloria. He finished his career as a Realtor in both WI and MI where he lived out his dream of selling lakefront properties to city folk. Jerry took his best dog Buddy to the office every day and made it home every night for a cruise on his boat with his Manhattan and copilot, Gloria.Memorial Visitation Thursday, July 2 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM.