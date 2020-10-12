1/
Gerald "Jerry" Schumacher
Gerald "Jerry" Schumacher

Fox Point - Passed away October 11, 2020, age 87. Preceded in death by son Stephen Schumacher. Loving husband of Judy Schumacher (nee Lifschultz). Dear father of Jodi (Robb) Marcus and Cari (Alan) Polan. Adoring grandfather of Josh and Jori Marcus; Allie (Garrett) Brooks, Talia (Eran) Singer, and Samara Schumacher; Hannah and Jacob Polan. Treasured great-grandfather of Nadav Singer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private burial. Memorials to a charity of your choice.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
