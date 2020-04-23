Services
Mequon - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and treasured friend Gerald Schwerm entered into eternal life at the age of 87 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI. He is survived by his wife, Judy Schwerm; his children, Terry Schwerm (Elizabeth), Judge Diane Sykes, Kathryn Lynden, Mary Jo Gray (Bill), and Carrie Hauger (Andy); his stepchildren David Stegeman (Diane), Kerry Stegeman, Kristina Wilson (Brad), and Charlie Stegeman; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Jerry's legacy of public service and dedication to his family will be remembered. A private burial service was held at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. See Funeral Home website for more information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
