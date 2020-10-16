Gerald Stencel
DeForest, WI. - Gerald "Jerry" John Stencel passed away at 82 on October 15, 2020 in DeForest, WI. Jerry, son of Joseph and Gertrude Stencel of Cedarburg, WI, is survived by his three brothers, Daniel, David and James as well as nieces and nephews, Lisa, Doug, Jeff, Craig and Jill. Jerry served his country in the Air Force and worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. An accomplished accordion player, his music enriched many family gatherings. He enjoyed a bachelor life of fishing, hunting and tending the family cottage near Goodman, WI. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 W Nash St, Milwaukee, WI) on Tuesday, October 20th at 11:00 AM. Guests are welcome to gather at the Mausoleum and Office at the corner of W Nash and 76th St by 10:45 AM, when we will drive to the gravesite for the ceremony. Services coordinated by Twohig Funeral Home (305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, 920-921-0960). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (dbsalliance.org
). www.twohigfunerals.com