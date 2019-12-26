|
Passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 77. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Janis, daughter Katie (Sal) Bando, son Andy (Britt), and his cherished granddaughters Mia, Maci and Genevieve. He was preceded in death by his parents Percy and Phyllis Frank, sisters Judy and Karen, and will be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Milwaukee, Jerry graduated from Washington High School in 1959 and attended UWM. While at UWM, he played varsity football, met his lifelong "brothers" of Delta Sigma Kappa and fell in love with his beautiful bride. In 1964, Jerry became a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, where he proudly served the community for 39 years. He received countless awards during his tenure and retired as Deputy Fire Chief in 2003. As he often stated, "there is not a day that I don't look forward to going to work." As a firefighter, he cultivated his love of cooking and was therefore in charge of all family holiday meals. Jerry shared his sense of humor with his fellow firefighters and maintained those important relationships until his passing. His family's pride in his job as a firefighter was surpassed only by his own.
Jerry's life was filled with devoted pastimes and hobbies. He was a handball enthusiast, playing in international tournaments, where he made lifelong friends. He was one of the original members of the Wisconsin Athletic Club, following years at the old Eagle's Club, and helped establish the Irish Open Handball Tournament. Even after his playing days, he continued to organize and support local tournaments.
It cannot be overstated how important his family and friends were to Jerry. From family trips to Minocqua, guy's weekends in Lakewood, deer hunting in Wautoma, taking trips across the country with other couples, among others too numerous to mention here, Jerry lived to spend time with those he loved. He cherished spending time with his granddaughters, who enjoyed testing "poppy's" math skills and watching him in the kitchen. Over the next weeks and years, those who counted Jerry as a dear friend will share story after story (many not suitable for publication) to keep his memory alive. And as you read this, he is having a martini with Dick and Paul, knowing he had a good run.
Visitation will take place at SS Peter and Paul Parish, 2490 N. Cramer St., Milwaukee on Saturday, December 28th from 10am-1pm followed by the Funeral mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunger Task Force or Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019