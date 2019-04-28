|
|
Verrilli, Gerald "Jerry" Passed to Eternal Life peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Roselyn (nee De Augustine). Dear father of Joyce (Tony) Armeli, Mike Verrilli, and Gayle (Joe) Scime. Loving grandfather of Joe (Christa) Armeli, Joe (Jessica) Scime, Angela (Kevin) Isherwood, Nicole (Joe) Bushman and Greg (Tracy Young) Scime. Great grandfather of Anthony, Ariella, Joey, James, Reagan, Ryan and Aurelio. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Grace Verrilli, brother Leonard (Dolores) Verrilli and brothers in law Dominic and James De Augustine. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired employee of The Home Insurance Company. Charter member and former trustee of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Very active with the American Liver Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Liver Foundation or Donate Life Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019