Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mound Zion Cemetery
14510 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI
Gerald "Jerry" Volk

Gerald "Jerry" Volk

October 18, 2019, age 88, of Milwaukee. Loving husband of Barbara Wynn Volk. Dear father of Stephanie (Steve) Rubnitz and Mari (Evan) Lederman. Adoring grandfather of Alyssa, Carly, and Jordana Rubnitz; Tanner, Spencer, Carter, and Cooper Lederman. Cherished brother of the late Annabel Volk and Sheldon (Sandy) Volk. Special thanks to Elizabeth Residence and Badger Hospice for their compassionate care.

Graveside services 11 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
