Gerald "Jerrry" Weinberg
Milwaukee - age 93, passed away July 19, 2020. Born in Milwaukee on Nov. 14, 1926, Jerry was a wonderful and caring husband father, grandfather and friend.
He was married to Geraldine "Gerrie" Weinberg for almost 70 years. The night he met her at a party, he went home and told his parents he found the girl he was going to marry. She remained the love of his life until her death in 2018. He is survived by his daughter Wendy (Warren) Blumenthal, son Bradd (India) Weinberg and grandchildren Lauren Blumenthal, Max (fiancée Kelly Cueto) Blumenthal and Vishnu Weinberg. He is also survived by his twin sister Jean Lipkin of Rehovot, Israel, along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graduate of Washington High School Jerry enlisted in the Army at 17 during WWII, but was not sent overseas until after the war ended. Stationed in Germany he attended the Nuremberg trials. When returned home he attended art school in Milwaukee. For many years he was the proprietor of Modern Men's and Boys' Wear in West Allis, a store started by his father-in-law in the 1920's. Always impeccably dressed, Jerry was the arbiter of good taste for generations of men and boys. A long-time resident of Bayside, Jerry was also active in the West Allis business affairs including the Kiwanis and was a past president of the Greenfield Avenue Association.
Jerry was the man everyone loved and admired for his kindness, warmth and his sense of humor. Former employees came to visit him 50 years later. His friends remained a constant for their life times. His children and grandchildren knew he always was interested in every aspect of their lives and their friends' lives too. His caregivers always had a kind word for the man who never complained and truly cared when he asked about their families. He was a fantastic dancer and claimed to never have had a bad meal in his life - even in the Army.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff on the 4th floor of Ovation Jewish home, with particular thanks to Nurse Manager Deb Dukler, Leonard Foster, Oby Nzeaka and Latrice Dean.
Private graveside services. Memorials to Jewish Community Pantry, Congregation Shalom, Ovation Jewish Home or a charity of your choice
.