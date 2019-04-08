Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Knoblauch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine A. Knoblauch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Geraldine A. Knoblauch Notice
Knoblauch, Geraldine A (Nee Jacobi) Geraldine "Geri" Antoinette Knoblauch, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Fond Du Lac. Geri was born on November 15, 1930, in Milwaukee, to George and Helen (Palubecki) Jacobi. Geri attended Lincoln High School. On June 6, 1949, Geri married James Knoblauch in Kalamazoo, MI. A funeral service to celebrate Geri's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12PM at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. A burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11AM until the time of service at 12PM. For a full obituary please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771)is assisting Geri's family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now