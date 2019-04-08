|
Knoblauch, Geraldine A (Nee Jacobi) Geraldine "Geri" Antoinette Knoblauch, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Fond Du Lac. Geri was born on November 15, 1930, in Milwaukee, to George and Helen (Palubecki) Jacobi. Geri attended Lincoln High School. On June 6, 1949, Geri married James Knoblauch in Kalamazoo, MI. A funeral service to celebrate Geri's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12PM at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. A burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11AM until the time of service at 12PM. For a full obituary please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771)is assisting Geri's family.
