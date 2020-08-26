1/1
Geraldine Agnes Datza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Agnes Datza

New Berlin - (nee Feest) Reunited with her beloved husband Walter, parents Elmer and Anna and long time companion Louis on Monday, August 24, 2020 age 85 years. Loving mother of Kathleen (Patrick) McLaughlin, Christine (Fred) Kirch, Connie (George) McNair, Mary (Charles) Moore and Michael Datza. Proud grandma of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends as well as her beloved dog Casey.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12 from 3-5 pm. For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited (50) and closely monitored (masks required please). We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.

Gerry realized her dream of becoming a nurse in August 1973. Working very hard raising 5 children and running the house she was still able to graduate with distinction from WCTC Nursing Program. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved