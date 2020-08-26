Geraldine Agnes DatzaNew Berlin - (nee Feest) Reunited with her beloved husband Walter, parents Elmer and Anna and long time companion Louis on Monday, August 24, 2020 age 85 years. Loving mother of Kathleen (Patrick) McLaughlin, Christine (Fred) Kirch, Connie (George) McNair, Mary (Charles) Moore and Michael Datza. Proud grandma of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends as well as her beloved dog Casey.Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12 from 3-5 pm. For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited (50) and closely monitored (masks required please). We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.Gerry realized her dream of becoming a nurse in August 1973. Working very hard raising 5 children and running the house she was still able to graduate with distinction from WCTC Nursing Program. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice appreciated.