Geraldine B. Cibik
West Bend - Geraldine B. Cibik (nee Zetting), "Jeri", age 92, West Bend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at her home.
Jeri is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Michael) O'Connor and Janice Corbeille; grandchildren, Kelly Swain, Rob Hildebrandt (Jean) and Kathleen (Rob Simek) Hildebrandt; special granddaughter Julene Swirth, 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister Charlotte Reinke and a brother J. Franklin Zetting; special nieces Jeanne, Cheryl, and Ellen; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00AM until 12:45PM with a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020