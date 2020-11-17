Geraldine B. ReidyWest Allis - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband "Frank" Francis Reidy. Survived by nieces, nephews, other family and dear friend Karen Arena.She was born in Milwaukee the daughter of Paul and Agnes Dettlaff. Geraldine was a longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in West Allis; where she sang in the choir. She retired from the Associated Bag Company and was an avid dancer; going to all the West Allis and area dances.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 20th from 11:00AM at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 3801 S. 6th Street, Milwaukee, 53221. COVID - restrictions apply.