Robertson, Geraldine B. (nee Lozowski) Passed away March 2, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Dear mother of Tim (Marilyn), Cyndy(Jack) and Tom. Loving grandmother to Aaron, Amy (Robert) and Madi. Exceptional sister of Carol(Baha). Special cousin of Barb. Best friend of Jill. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph Lozowski and Phyllis Zanski, husband Marvin and brother-in-law Paul.Gerri was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many other relatives and friends. Gerri was born to Joseph and Phyllis in Milwaukee in 1933. Visitation Thursday (TODAY) March 7 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 10:00-11:30 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019