Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Biehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine C. Biehl

Notice Condolences Flowers

Geraldine C. Biehl Notice
Biehl, Geraldine C. (Nee Sullivan) After many travels and adventures, Gerry began her final journey after 80yrs on May 25th. She left behind her Husband Mark, Daughter Katherine, Sisters Marjorie Delbello and Christine Timmins, Many Nieces and Nephews, and a gathering of very wonderful friends--all of whom have loved her and will miss her tremendously. Bon Voyage Geraldine and God's speed. Gathering at the Funeral Home, Tuesday June 11th 4-5:45 PM. A Celebration of Gerry's Life 6 PM. Reception to follow at 7 PM. Memorials in Gerry's name to the would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline