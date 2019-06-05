|
Biehl, Geraldine C. (Nee Sullivan) After many travels and adventures, Gerry began her final journey after 80yrs on May 25th. She left behind her Husband Mark, Daughter Katherine, Sisters Marjorie Delbello and Christine Timmins, Many Nieces and Nephews, and a gathering of very wonderful friends--all of whom have loved her and will miss her tremendously. Bon Voyage Geraldine and God's speed. Gathering at the Funeral Home, Tuesday June 11th 4-5:45 PM. A Celebration of Gerry's Life 6 PM. Reception to follow at 7 PM. Memorials in Gerry's name to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019