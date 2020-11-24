1/
Geraldine C. Formella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine C Formella

West Allis - Passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on November 21, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Herman and preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law Alvin (Alice) Stroika, Edward (Dolores) Stroika and Donald (Jeanne) Stroika. Loving mother of Doreen Michaels, LuAnn (Bob) Matyas, and Michael (Rachel). Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Known as Gerrie or Gigi to many family and friends she will always be remembered for her baking, hosting family and friends at delicious home made Holiday meals, her love of the Packers and in her later years for her crossword puzzle knowledge and love of reading. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Aurora Sinai Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness to mom these past two months. The family requests memorials in Geraldine's memory to the St. Alphonsus Parish food pantry (5960 W Loomis Rd Greendale, Wisconsin 53129) Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the pandemic private family services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved