Geraldine C FormellaWest Allis - Passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on November 21, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Herman and preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law Alvin (Alice) Stroika, Edward (Dolores) Stroika and Donald (Jeanne) Stroika. Loving mother of Doreen Michaels, LuAnn (Bob) Matyas, and Michael (Rachel). Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Known as Gerrie or Gigi to many family and friends she will always be remembered for her baking, hosting family and friends at delicious home made Holiday meals, her love of the Packers and in her later years for her crossword puzzle knowledge and love of reading. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Aurora Sinai Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness to mom these past two months. The family requests memorials in Geraldine's memory to the St. Alphonsus Parish food pantry (5960 W Loomis Rd Greendale, Wisconsin 53129) Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the pandemic private family services will be held.