Geraldine Cormican
Geraldine Cormican

Milwaukee - Geraldine (Geri) Cormican (nee Erdman), passed away on October 24, 2020, peacefully at home at 80 years young. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 60 years (as of October 31), Richard; sons: Scott (Maureen) Cormican; Todd (Patti) Cormican; grandchildren: Derek (Leslie) Cormican, Amanda (Nick) Hoppock, Hannah (Mitch) Lanza, Asia (Nick) Mealy, and Brittany Cormican; three great grandkids; her brothers: Roger and Gary Erdman, and other family and friends. Geri was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Lorraine (nee Adams) Erdman; sisters: Marilyn Peterson, Janice Hayes; brothers: Eugene and David Erdman, and her great granddaughter, Olivia Mealy. Geri was employed by Red Carpet Bowling for 26 years. A gathering will be held at Krause Funeral Home (12401 W. National Ave.) on Saturday, October 31 from 11:00 am until a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
