Geraldine D. Rankin (nee Falk)
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020 at age 89. She will be sadly missed by her children, Penney (Jim) Schulz, John (Linda) Rankin, Sharon (Steve) Cook and Jim (Jennifer) Rankin. She was the dear grandmother of Jason (Rachel) Schulz, Chrissy (Carlos) Rutherford, Amy (Keegan) Mager, Michael Rankin, Joe Cook, David Cook, Kaili Cook, Nathan Rankin and Margaret Rose Rankin and great-grandmother of Lilah and Ryan Schulz, Emerson and Joelle Mager, and Audrianna and Colton Rutherford. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband John and her brother Alvin Falk. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Heritage Elm Grove and Legacy Hospice for their comfort and care. Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery, in Franklin, WI. If desired, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
of Wisconsin, (www.alz.org/wi
).