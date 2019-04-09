Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Gorecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Dolores Gorecki

Notice Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Dolores Gorecki Notice
Gorecki, Geraldine Dolores Gelaldine Gorecki, born May 25, 1927, passed away March 30 at home, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband David, her eldest son Mark and her grandsons Redmond and Brett. Gerry is survived by her children Paul, Michelle Goedken and David, as well as her grandchildren Mark, Kim, Lauren, Molly and Jeremy and her great grandchildren Emma, Jillian and Logan. She lived an active life and enjoyed being with family and friends. There will be a private memorial service for family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.