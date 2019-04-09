|
Gorecki, Geraldine Dolores Gelaldine Gorecki, born May 25, 1927, passed away March 30 at home, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband David, her eldest son Mark and her grandsons Redmond and Brett. Gerry is survived by her children Paul, Michelle Goedken and David, as well as her grandchildren Mark, Kim, Lauren, Molly and Jeremy and her great grandchildren Emma, Jillian and Logan. She lived an active life and enjoyed being with family and friends. There will be a private memorial service for family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019