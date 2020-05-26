Geraldine E. KellyAge 94, of Wauwatosa passed away May 25, 2020. She was born April 21, 1926 to John and Gertrude (nee Curley) Leib. Geraldine was a longtime resident of Wauwatosa where she was an active member of her neighborhood. She worked as an occupational therapist assistant for Milwaukee county and in her free time enjoyed traveling with her daughter Kathy. She will be remembered as a lifelong learner, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Kelly, Patricia (Daniel) Kozik, and Virginia Kelly; grandchildren Alexandria (Chris) Setter and Emily (Evan) Perigo; great-grandchildren Ryder and Summit Setter. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Kelly and sisters Virginia Costa and Florence Russell. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Natural burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.