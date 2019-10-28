|
|
Geraldine F. Cuske
(nee Hoffman) Surrounded by her family at home, God called home Geraldine, one of His most faithful, on October 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Cherished daughter of the late Peter and the late Inez. Beloved sister to the late Vincent (Edie) and the late Joyce. Survived by loving siblings Donald (Sylvia), Ruth (Bob) Yearling, and Richard (JoAnn). Devoted wife to the late Eugene. Loving mother of Pamela (Robert) Bellini, Joseph (Nancy), Paula, Daniel (Judy), Thomas, Mary Kay (Richard) Pendergast and David. Treasured grandmother to Kaitlin (Brian), Tyler, Kyle (Sally), Natalia, Darya, Tatiana, Samantha (Mitchell), Michael, Steven, Andrew; and, great grandmother of Giuseppe, Sal, Aniela, Sofia, Huxley and Daxton. Further survived by many truly special relatives and friends.
Geraldine lived a faithful, Catholic life while raising her family. Her early career as a RN served her well throughout her entire life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed talking religion and politics, loved football and watching her children and grandchildren play sports, dining out, traveling, and she especially loved finding her bargains while thrifting. As she always personalized her writings, "Love and Prayers Always, Mom".
Visitation to be held on Thursday, October 31, at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 201 N 76th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 8:30a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering personal prayer or memorial Masses for the Souls of Purgatory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019