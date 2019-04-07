Services
Geraldine J. Hampton

Hampton, Geraldine J. (Nee Pavlak) Of Brookdale Senior Living, Brookfield passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth. Survived by her loving children Daniel (Judith), Scott (Debbie) and Jeff (Debbie). Proud grandma of Nichole (Chris), Paul (Abbie), Carrie (Matt), Jessica (Matt), Kenneth (Anna), Andy (Jessica), Amy (Dennis), Monica (Guy), Justin and Haylie. Dear great grandma of Isabella, Avery, Maxwell, Lennon, Logan, Olivia, Reid, Corbin, Dillon, Owen and Zachary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 4 PM Monday, April 8, at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center 12875 W Capitol Dr Brookfield, followed by entombment and dinner. Visitation 3 PM until the time of Services. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
