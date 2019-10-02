Services
Oak Creek Assembly of God
7311 S 13th St
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7311 South 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Geraldine "Geri" Jacobson

Geraldine "Geri" Jacobson
Geraldine "Geri" Jacobson

Cudahy - (Nee Gravning) Met her Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished daughter of the late Annette (Russ) Ertel. Proud grandmother of Kimberly Ungerecht (Ryan Szukalski) and the late Nicholas Ertel. Great-grandmother of Aubrey Ungerecht. Dear sister of Doris Masnica. Geri is also loved and will be missed by her church family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 7311 South 13th Street, Oak Creek. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
jsonline