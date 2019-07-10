Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
S.60th & W. Lincoln Ave.
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
S.60th & W. Lincoln Ave.
Geraldine K. Hell

Geraldine K. Hell Notice
Hell, Geraldine K. (Nee Woodcock) Passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Loving mother of Donald (Donna) and Stephen (Sue). Beloved daughter of Dorothy and the late Lawrence Woodcock. Dear sister of Larry (Lori) Woodcock, Elaine (Pat) Brown, and the late Wayne Woodcock. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S.60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Saturday at St. Rita 10:00am until time of Mass.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
jsonline