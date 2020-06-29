Geraldine Kron
(Nee Seeger) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, age 92. Loving mom of Greg (Nancy) Kron and Steven (Kathy) Kron. Cherished grandma of Erin (Matt) Heiniger, David (Mandy) Kron, Eric Kron and Jacob Kron. Adoring great grandma of Calvin and Maxwell Heiniger. Fond aunt of Jeff Seeger and Jennifer (Bill) Katz. Preceded in death by her husband, Glen.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Monday, July 6, 2020, 12-1PM. Celebration of Life at 1PM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the employee appreciation fund of Kirkland Crossing, https://www.preshomes.org/get-to-know-us/foundation/make-a-gift-today or 700 Quinlan Dr, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.