Geraldine Kron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Kron

(Nee Seeger) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, age 92. Loving mom of Greg (Nancy) Kron and Steven (Kathy) Kron. Cherished grandma of Erin (Matt) Heiniger, David (Mandy) Kron, Eric Kron and Jacob Kron. Adoring great grandma of Calvin and Maxwell Heiniger. Fond aunt of Jeff Seeger and Jennifer (Bill) Katz. Preceded in death by her husband, Glen.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Monday, July 6, 2020, 12-1PM. Celebration of Life at 1PM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the employee appreciation fund of Kirkland Crossing, https://www.preshomes.org/get-to-know-us/foundation/make-a-gift-today or 700 Quinlan Dr, Pewaukee, WI 53072.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved