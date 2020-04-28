Services
Geraldine L. Czarnik

Milwaukee - "Gerry"

(nee Grabarczyk) Reunited with her beloved husband Daniel on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving mother of Scott (Joy) Czarnik and Nancy (Andrew) Dyszelski. Dear grandmother of Logan, Garrett, Aubrey, Matthew (Bonnie), Jason (Jaclyn), Julie, Aaron (Jessi) and Jason (Anna). Proud great-grandmother of Andrew, Gabriel, Greta, Morgan, Harper and Tanner. She will be fondly remembered by other relatives and friends.

Gerry was a long time member of St. Helen Parish, the 55 and Over Club at St. Helen and was a graduate of South Division High School. She loved to crochet and garden. Gerry was a very giving person and helpful to others. She enjoyed entertaining the neighborhood kids, known as G.G. to them, and spoiling them with candy and building legos with them.

Services are pending at this time.

You will always be loved, remembered and missed.

